Did Salma Hayek Cringe at Liam Payen Recounting His Awkward Interactions With P Diddy? Here's What You Need to Know Amid Singer's Death

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of death and sexual assault.

One Direction alum Liam Payne met his untimely demise at 31 after reportedly falling from the balcony of a third-floor building, Casa Sur Hotel in Argentina. Although it's unclear whether he fell from the balcony or was influenced by his alleged struggles with alcohol abuse, the tragic news has left people in utter shock.

As fans mourn the loss of their beloved singer, a clip of Payne’s from The Graham Norton Show resurfaced and went viral. In the video, he shared the story of his awkward interaction with rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs. The Strip That Down singer approached the music mogul at a party in an attempt to greet him.

When Payne extended his hands, Diddy shook it and let out a prolonged, uncomfortable laugh. “It was the longest handshake ever,” Payne recalled. He just sat there looking at Diddy’s eyes and thinking, "When is this going to end?" Salma Hayek was also present on the talk show and appeared to be cringing at Payne's story.

As for Diddy, he has been creating headlines for being embroiled in legal troubles over numerous alleged wrongdoings. Reportedly, six anonymous lawsuits have been filed against the rapper, all related to some form of assault. On September 16, the rapper was arrested on multiple charges of sexual assault and sex trafficking and has been incarcerated ever since.

Amid his arrest, social media went rife, with celebs contemplating their connection to the rapping legend. Wild, controversial theories related to Diddy have been circulating, including mentions of his infamous ‘Freak Sessions’, his connection to Justin Bieber, and more.

This case can be compared to Jeffrey Epstein's. Similar to Diddy’s, his case became a social topic, causing people to dissect clues and generate theories. The infamous Epstein list contained individuals who could be connected to the case.

The former financier and sex offender died by suicide in jail following his arrest in 2019. Since then, various conspiracy theories emerged, suspecting his death and dissecting the possible involvement of celebrities.