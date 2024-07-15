Did Shannen Doherty Reveal a New Project She Was Working on During Her Last Podcast Appearance? Find Out

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Shannen Doherty expressed excitement about a new project in her final podcast episode, released just days before her death at 53. In the July 8 episode of Let's Be Clear, she announced her involvement in The House of Halliwell, a Charmed rewatch podcast, alongside former co-stars Holly Marie Combs, Brian Krause, and Drew Fuller.

Originally launched in 2022, the rewatch podcast went on hiatus in October 2023. Its current iteration is described as a reboot of the original podcast.

Doherty joins Charmed rewatch podcast after 18-month hiatus

Doherty, known for her role as Prue Halliwell in the first three seasons of Charmed, announced on her podcast that she would join the rewatch podcast alongside her former co-star Holly Marie Combs, who played Piper Halliwell. Initially, Doherty had declined to join 18 months earlier.

During the podcast, Combs humorously mentioned that Doherty was the reason for the podcast's hiatus, which Doherty jokingly accepted, saying, "Shannen's always to blame." Combs playfully added, "I'm glad you joined us after I asked you a year and a half ago. She takes a lot of convincing."

Doherty had initially hesitated to join because she had misunderstood what a podcast entailed, thinking it required a formal deal and upfront payment like a TV show. Combs recalled receiving a text from Doherty expressing interest once a producer and funding were secured, although the podcast was initially independent. Eventually, Doherty agreed to join the House of Halliwell podcast after these conditions were met

Charmed rewatch Podcast reboot debuts Doherty, Combs, Krause, and Fuller

The reboot's inaugural episode debuted on July 8, coinciding with Doherty's announcement of her involvement in her podcast. Hosts Holly Marie Combs, Shannen Doherty, Brian Krause, and Drew Fuller discussed the podcast's origins and the potential for a Charmed reboot. Each episode features the four engaging in candid discussions about themes, costumes, hairstyles, set memories, and their acting processes.

The podcast description teases surprise guest appearances, though it remains unclear how many episodes were recorded before Doherty's passing. In her July 8 podcast episode, she mentioned viewing approximately 4 or 5 Charmed episodes in preparation for the podcast and praised Combs' acting, noting that their friendship motivated her to participate. Doherty expressed enthusiasm for the House of Halliwell, highlighting the chemistry among the hosts.

Preparing for the rewatch podcast marked Shannen Doherty's first complete viewing of Charmed episodes, aside from those she directed. She was struck by the sisters' bond and admitted feeling nervous about joining due to the established dynamic. Holly Marie Combs reassured her, emphasizing Doherty's artistic perspective and significant contributions to the show's direction and visual style.

