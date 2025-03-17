Did You Know Adolescence’s Ashley Walters Was NOT Going to Join the Netflix Show? All We Know About His Alleged Plan to Quit

Netflix’s Adolescence has quickly become one of the most talked-about series of the year, receiving critical acclaim for its gripping storytelling. The four-part drama, starring Stephen Graham, Ashley Walters, and Owen Cooper, follows the harrowing case of a 13-year-old boy accused of murder. However, the show’s success almost took a different turn, as one of its lead actors nearly quit before filming even began.

Ashley Walters, who plays DI Luke Bascombe, recently revealed that a severe back injury almost forced him to pull out of the series. In an interview with The Mirror, Walters explained that he had been eager to take on the challenge of the show’s unique one-take filming format. However, an injury—caused by a game of basketball with his daughter—exacerbated his existing sciatica, leaving him in unbearable pain. “It was really bad,” he admitted, adding that his participation in the series was almost derailed.

Fortunately, Walters was able to find a chiropractor who helped him manage the pain, allowing him to continue with the project. But even after overcoming the physical challenges, the actor struggled with the intensity of the one-take format. “When I got there… I f***ing regretted it,” he confessed. “Every day I was going home, crying in my script. Rocking, you know. It was the hardest thing in the world.” He also admitted feeling insecure about the process, especially given his character’s dialogue-heavy role.

Despite the hurdles, Walters persevered, delivering a powerful performance that has helped solidify Adolescence as one of Netflix’s must-watch series. Looking back, it’s hard to imagine the show without him, and fans are undoubtedly grateful that he pushed through the challenges to bring his character to life.