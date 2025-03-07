Wuthering Heights Casts Owen Cooper and Charlotte Mellington as Young Heathcliff and Cathy for the Iconic Story; DEETS

Emerald Fennell is bringing a new take to the classic gothic novel Wuthering Heights! The movie, adapted from Emily Bronte’s eponymous novel, centers on Heathcliff and Catherine Earnshaw’s forbidden and tragic romance.

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi are set to play the titular central characters. Now, Charlotte Mellington and Owen Cooper have been roped in to play the younger versions of Cathy and Heathcliff, respectively.

Cooper has already been making waves ahead of his debut in Netflix’s limited series Adolescence. His portrayal of the younger tortured antihero and one of the most iconic literary characters will further embolden his reputation in the industry.

On the other hand, Mellington had a few acting experiences before being cast as young Cathy. She recently starred as Lavender in the hit West End production of Matilda the Musical. The timeless but tragic gothic story follows a teenager, Catherine, whose infatuation with Heathcliff grows into a whirlwind romance that ends tragically.

Advertisement

“A passionate and tumultuous love story set against the backdrop of the Yorkshire moors, exploring the intense and destructive relationship between Heathcliff and Catherine Earnshaw,” says the official synopsis.

In addition to Cooper and Mellington, Vy Nguyen is confirmed to star in the movie as the younger Nelly Dean—the main narrator of the original novel. The feature has been acquired by Warner Bros., with the Barbie actress co-producing through her company LuckyChap.

Hong Chau is set to play the older version of Nelly Dean, while Shazad Latif and Alison Oliver will play Edgar Linton and Isabella Linton, respectively. This feature will mark a reunion between Fennell and Oliver since working together on Saltburn.

Advertisement

The new Wuthering Heights movie—which is set to release sometime in 2026—will mark Cooper’s first feature film. The younger was cast from his first audition tape by the Promising Young Woman director, as per Variety.