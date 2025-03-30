Did You Know Lil Nas X Once Declined Collaboration With Taylor Swift After Not ‘Catching a Vibe’? Rapper Reveals

Lil Nas X is one of the most celebrated rappers in the music industry. Meanwhile, his fame was about to double as he was approached by another celebrity of the same status, Taylor Swift.

Talking to E! News recently, Lil Nas X spilled the tea about a time he was supposed to work with the Look What You Make Me Do artist and why he declined it.

During a conversation at the GLAAD Media Awards, which took place in Los Angeles on March 27, the That’s What I Want rapper mentioned, “We were working on something.”

Further talking to the outlet, Lil Nas X went on to recall, “She offered to let me try a verse on something, but I couldn’t catch a vibe for it, so it didn’t happen.”

While remembering the old missed opportunity, the rapper, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, avoided talking in detail; he, however, went on to praise Taylor Swift for her grand acclamation in recent days.

Stating that he is proud of the singer, Lil Nas X also mentioned, “I love the album. She’s been doing her thing,” and that the I Knew You Were Trouble artist is at the top of her genre.

Speaking about his emotions, Hill went on to mention that he is thankful to Taylor Swift for even considering him back in the day.

Shedding light on the possibility of the two teaming up in the future, Lil Nas X mentioned that when it happens, the world would only sing “Tay-tay and Nassy.”

About his next album, Lil Nas X went on to add that his new music era would only be carefree.

For those unversed, the rapper who gave us tracks like Where Do We Go Now? Lost in the Citadel and Life After Salem is coming up with his second album, Dreamboy. The outing will be dropped this summer.