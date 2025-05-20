Did You Know Tom Cruise Wore 56 KG Suit For Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning? Actor Reveals BTS of Underwater Stunt

Tom Cruise has once again challenged the limits of bodily endurance in his new Mission: Impossible movie. Cruise stars as the formidable Ethan Hunt, embarking on a gob-smacking journey to keep the audience glued to the edge of their seats.

Talking about Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning during an appearance on The Tonight Show, Cruise explained the brutal challenges he endured while shooting a high-octane underwater sequence filmed inside a submarine.

The Hollywood superstar, who has a reputation for doing his own stunts, broke down the scene to explain that he was asked to dive in a 125-pound suit while dealing with the extreme conditions of underwater lighting. The lights used for the sequence produced strong reflections, which essentially blinded him when he was being filmed. He explained doing the entire sequence "basically blind," using meticulous choreography and rehearsal to safely perform the scene.

Cruise said, "A lot of times I cannot see because of the reflection of the light. So, I would go in, kind of blind, and spend a lot of time on the set figuring out [the movement] as we’re figuring out the shots. Then, when I’m doing it, I have a hard time."

The heavy diving suit was another obstacle. When it was wet, it ballooned in weight considerably, adding to movement and performance difficulties.

Cruise noted, "Plus, the suit, when it’s wet, increases in weight by about 125 pounds. So, the kind of workouts and things that I have to do just to prepare for these things—it’s years of development. And yeah, and I’m producing it, so it’s also that kind of thing."

Aside from the physical strain, the technical shortcomings of the diving equipment posed unseen risks. Cruise disclosed that he had to inhale carbon dioxide during the filming, a by-product of staying underwater for extended hours.

CO₂ accumulation hampers muscle performance. Cruise had to keep such hindrances at bay while keeping in character and following through on the scene.

As both star and producer of the movie, Tom Cruise was deeply involved in each aspect of the production. His dedication to realism and practical effects is a hallmark of the Mission: Impossible series, one that The Final Reckoning follows with some of the most challenging stunts in the history of the franchise.

