Cannes Film Festival 2025: Tom Cruise Lands 5-Minute Standing Ovation For Deadly Action Sequences in Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning

Tom Cruise ends Ethan Hunt's Mission: Impossible journey in style, receiving a 5-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. The premiere of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning turned out to be a lavish event to send off Cruise's legacy within the action-packed franchise.

With a 40-piece orchestra playing the classic franchise theme, the event welcomed the audience, increasing their anticipation, per Variety. While the film's over-the-top stunts were astounding, its long running time exhausted some members of the audience. Near the movie's adrenaline-fueled finale, with Cruise's trademark daredevil acrobatics, for some people, it became overbearing, per the outlet.

The 62-year-old global star stunned even die-hard fans with his body commitment. During one of the movie's most buzzed-about scenes, Cruise fought a prolonged knife battle on a submarine in his underwear—boxer briefs, to be precise. He also did part of a complicated underwater scene, similarly attired, demonstrating his devotion to cinematic realism.

While the applause went on, the Top Gun actor and MI director Christopher McQuarrie also greeted the audience. McQuarrie complimented the cast for their commitment, crediting the success of the film to their tireless efforts. Cruise, addressing the audience, reminisced about his time with the franchise and expressed gratitude for being able to entertain the masses for three decades.

Cruise began, "I want to thank this extraordinary cast—when I tell you how extraordinary they are, it wasn’t just showing up to work every day. This film was made during a pandemic and two industry strikes."

"These two films were made over a period of seven years with a lot of uncertainty, a lot of gaps in between their faith and their hard work, their dedication, and their unquestioning devotion to this. This film would not be possible without the hard work of each and every one of these people standing up here. It’s the most extraordinary cast in the world," he added.

Tom Cruise, along with Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, Angela Bassett, and more, stars in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, which arrives in theaters on May 23 through Paramount Pictures.

