Diddy S*x Trafficking Trial Begins With Jury Selection: Here’s Everything We Know So Far

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of s*xual harassment, rape, and human trafficking.

Sean Diddy Combs is set to face the jury in his federal trial today, May 5. The rapper was accused of s*x trafficking and being involved with minors. With the trials beginning on Monday, P. Diddy will have a hard time keeping the jury on his side with the evidence strongly being against him.

Since the commencement of the case, Combs has been viewed as guilty in the public domain. Moreover, the pre-trial image of the rapper will also play a major role in the trials today, as there is no such thing as an unbiased jury. Each member of the jury will have come to the court with preconceived notions about the ongoing case.

Previously, the media reports revealed that the rapper’s ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, will take the stand to testify against Combs. Ventura was the first person to accuse the rapper of assaulting and r*ping her while they were in a relationship for a decade.

Apart from the musician-dancer, three other victims will also be putting forth their testimonies against P. Diddy.

Another factor that would majorly affect the rapper’s case is the video that surfaced on the internet, where Combs was seen kicking and dragging Ventura across the lobby of the hotel that they stayed in. Moreover, it was reported that Cassie gave intel to the NYPD to raid the rapper’s mansions in L.A., New York, and Miami.

According to the reports of TMZ, the topic of race will also be looked at amongst the jury members. As for the trials, the judge will ask the questions directly to the jurors, not the lawyers.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report it. There are several helplines available for this.

