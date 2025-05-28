Why Is Cassie Ventura Hospitalized Amid Sean 'Diddy' Combs Case? Rapper's Pregnant Ex-GF Gets Rushed to NYC Care Center

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex-partner, Cassie Ventura, has been hospitalized in the labor and delivery unit of a New York City hospital. Ventura is reportedly expecting her third child and is currently in the final phases of her pregnancy.

After a few weeks of having given an emotional four-day testimony at Combs’ trial for the notorious federal case where he has been accused of some serious crimes, such as s*x trafficking and racketeering, Ventura has been rushed to the hospital, per TMZ. Meanwhile, Diddy has denied all the claims.

Ventura, 38, was eight and a half months pregnant when she took the stand and testified as a star prosecution witness, bringing serious accusations against her decade-plus relationship with Combs.

Cassie Ventura welcomes third child amid Diddy trial

Ventura's partner, Alex Fine, 32, and Ventura share their two daughters, Sunny, 3, and Frankie, 5. No comments have been made surrounding the hospitalization by Fine or Ventura herself.

Earlier this year, Ventura shared a series of black-and-white family photographs on Instagram. The carousel included Ventura flaunting her baby bump, sitting next to her daughters. Fine and Ventura were also pictured together, celebrating the new addition to the family.

Ventura celebrated Fine's 32nd birthday in March with a social media post. She talked about how far they had come as a family and thanked him for his presence in their lives.

Meanwhile, Fine, who saw the gruesome testimony his wife, Ventura, presented elaborating on the graphic and horrifying details, spoke out in her support amid Diddy's ongoing trial.

In his statement to reporters, per People, Fine said, "Cassie saved Cassie. She alone broke free from abuse, coercion, violence, and threats. She did the work of fighting the demons that only a demon himself could have done to her."

Cassie Ventura married Alex Fine in 2019. The couple now has a family of five, with Ventura in the process of delivering her third child at the hospital.

