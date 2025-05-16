Sean 'Diddy' Combs Was 'Dry Humping' Kim Kardashian at Met Gala? Megyn Kelly Makes Vile Claims Amid Trial

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of sexual trafficking.

In the new update related to news regarding Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, Megyn Kelly has made explosive claims about witnessing the rapper, who is facing the controversial federal sex trafficking trial, allegedly grinding on a Kardashian, during her appearance on The Nerve with Maureen Callahan.

She did not name the exact Kardashian family member, but according to TMZ, an insider has denied this claim.

When Kelly appeared in the above-mentioned venture, she shared about witnessing the alleged incident between Diddy and a Kardashian in the women’s room at one of the previous Met Galas.

For the unversed, she reportedly attended the grand fashion event in 2016 and in 2017. Kelly mentioned that during one of them, she visited the restroom and found the Bad Boy Records founder, several Kardashians, and some influencers in there.

Kelly claimed that the rapper was allegedly “dry humping” with a Kardashian, without naming which member from the famous family. Further, the media personality shared that the rapper allegedly being in the bathroom and humping away at a lady in full view of all shows that he does not have respect for private spaces for women or women in general.

An insider with direct knowledge claimed, “This is completely false and irresponsible of Megyn Kelly to make baseless claims in an attempt to link the family to the media attention around this case for sensational headlines.”

The source added, “ This misinformation diverts attention from the true victims of the horrific crimes discussed, which are entirely unrelated to the family.”

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

