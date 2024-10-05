Do Artem Chigvintsev And His Wife Have Dual Restraining Orders After DWTS Alum’s Arrest? Here’s What The Report Says

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence

Since Artem Chigvintsev's arrest, various issues have emerged between him and Nikki Garcia. Both have claimed the other was the aggressor in the incident that led to Chigvintsev's arrest on August 29, 2024. They have since taken the matter to court, filing separate requests for domestic violence restraining orders.

On September 30, 2024, a judge granted Nikki Garcia a restraining order against Chigvintsev, as reported by PEOPLE. Similarly, on October 3, 2024, Chigvintsev requested protection from Garcia, which was granted by a judge on October 4.

A full hearing is scheduled for October 21, during which both parties have provided details of the incident. Garcia's claim states that Chigvintsev became "increasingly angry" after being let go from Dancing with the Stars, where the couple met in 2017. She mentioned that although they had previously discussed controlling his anger, he snapped while yelling at her during a conversation about how Matteo's English muffin should be toasted.

Chigvintsev, in his filing, alleged that Garcia had made him a “picky eater” and noted that she was stressed due to work. He contended that she escalated the argument, which initially focused on Matteo’s lunchbox and accusations about him not sharing parenting responsibilities. According to reports, when Chigvintsev left the room to “let her cool down” while preparing Matteo, the WWE wrestler followed him and continued the argument. As he tried to remain calm, Garcia became increasingly agitated and eventually demanded that he leave her house.

This was when she threw Matteo's sneakers at Artem Chigvintsev. In her response, Garcia apologized for her actions but claimed that she was overwhelmed as Chigvintsev had yelled at her the same morning.

She also stated that the shoes don't weigh much “and could not have hurt him." Chigvintsev has stated that Matteo was scared by his mother’s tone. He also explained that he took Matteo to his room and closed the door.

"I tried to get her off me and away from the door frame so that Matteo would not witness any further conflict," Chigvintsev stated, adding that he pleaded with her to calm down.

Meanwhile, Garcia stated that Chigvintsev grabbed her arms and held her onto the ground. Following all these issues, the couple was granted a restraining order from one another.

On September 24, County District Attorney Allison Haley announced that her office would not file any criminal charges against Chigvintsev.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

