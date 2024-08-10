Royal Author Details King Charles And Princess Diana's 'Lasting Affection' Amid Mortal Combat Over Camilla; READ

The former Prince of Wales and Princess Diana are known to have one of the most controversial marriages of the era. King Charles and Lady Diana got married in 1981, but the union did not last long. The duo got divorced in 1996, just a year before the Princess of Wales died in an accident.

While the ex-couple had their alleged mortal combat over Camilla Parker Bowles, a royal source claims that they were quite attracted to each other, especially after the former Prince and Princess of Wales decided to split up. According to a palace source, Lady Spencer wished that the public read her love letters that the future monarch of the time sent.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, Anderson revealed that Princess Diana and the head of state had a “lasting affection” for each other after the divorce when they were allowed to have the freedom to see other people. The royal author claimed, "Charles and Diana spent their entire married life locked in mortal combat over Camilla, the woman Charles truly loved.”

He further added, "Charles and Diana's screaming matches were truly legendary, and out of desperation, Diana not only became bulimic but tried to take her own life on several occasions... It was a lopsided romance from the get-go.”

"The marriage of Charles and Diana was a spectacular train wreck,” Andersen continued to say further.

King Charles’ alleged affair with Camilla toppled his marriage over the edge with Princess Diana. The source shared that after signing the divorce papers, the exes looked at each other with respect. The former Princess of Wales shares two sons, Prince Harry and Prince William, with the present king of Britain.

Ingrid Seward, the editor-in-chief of Magesty Magazine, revealed to the news portal that Diana was looking forward to making her love letter public that she received from Charles.

"Diana told me very shortly before she died that she wished people could see the love letters that she had from Charles." Seward further stated, "She really wanted people to know that she loved Charles, and he loved her.”

Princess Diana lost her life in a car crash that took place in 1997 in Paris.

