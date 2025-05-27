Does Alexis Bledel Return to The Handmaid's Tale in Series Finale? Here's Who Made Surprise Cameos

The series finale of The Handmaid’s Tale, which aired on Tuesday, May 27, on Hulu, featured three surprise returns from original cast members. As fans said goodbye to the long-running dystopian drama after six seasons, they were treated to emotional cameos that brought back familiar faces: Alexis Bledel as Emily, Nina Kiri as Alma, and Bahia Watson as Brianna.

Alexis Bledel Returns as Emily for One Final Scene

Alexis Bledel, who played Emily, returned to The Handmaid’s Tale after her exit at the end of season four. Viewers last heard about Emily in the season five premiere, when it was revealed she had gone back into Gilead to continue the resistance. In the series finale, it was revealed that Emily had become a Martha for a sympathetic Commander, which allowed her to stay in touch with her wife Sylvia and their son.

She appeared in a quiet but powerful moment on the streets of Boston, now a free city, standing next to June. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Alexis said, “It felt right to bring closure to Emily’s journey and offer the audience a sense of completion. Bruce put together such a kind and talented group, and so many of the original crew were still there in season six.”

Nina Kiri and Bahia Watson also returned to the finale as Alma and Brianna, two of the original handmaids who were close friends of June since the beginning of the series. Both actresses had previously appeared in seasons one through four and made brief appearances in season five.

In the finale, their return came through a dream sequence, a scene where June imagined what Boston would be like if Gilead had never existed. In her vision, she was at karaoke with all of her friends, including Alma and Brianna.

Series creator Bruce Miller explained that the karaoke scene was meant to be an emotional tribute to the characters’ shared history. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, he said the scene was designed to show that the story wasn’t entirely about horror.

He stated that the dream sequence reflected the idea that, while Gilead brought immense pain, it also created meaningful relationships, like June’s bond with Janine, that wouldn’t have existed otherwise.

Miller added that the karaoke moment was especially emotional for the cast and crew, describing it as a very weepy experience on set. As the series comes to an end, he confirmed that a sequel titled The Testaments is already in development.

