Who Will Play the Lead in The Handmaid’s Tale Sequel The Testaments? Find Out Here

Hulu’s upcoming series The Testaments, a sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale, has cast Lucy Halliday in a key role. Halliday will play Daisy, one of the three main characters in Margaret Atwood’s novel as per the Hollywood Reporter.

The series is set 15 years after The Handmaid’s Tale and follows Daisy, a Canadian teenager who discovers her connection to Gilead.

Halliday joins a cast that includes Chase Infiniti as Agnes and Ann Dowd, who will reprise her role as Aunt Lydia from The Handmaid’s Tale. The project is being developed by Hulu and MGM Television, which also produced The Handmaid’s Tale.

The Testaments is based on Margaret Atwood’s 2019 novel, which won the Booker Prize. Hulu and MGM secured the rights to the book before its publication. The series has been in development for several years, with The Handmaid’s Tale creator Bruce Miller leading the project.

Miller stepped back from showrunner duties on the final season of The Handmaid’s Tale to focus on The Testaments, but he remains involved as an executive producer.

Warren Littlefield and Steve Stark, who also serve as executive producers on The Handmaid’s Tale, are part of the team bringing The Testaments to life.

Lucy Halliday is a rising actress who made her film debut in the 2022 British drama Blue Jean. Her performance in the film earned her a BAFTA Scotland Award for Best Actress and a nomination for a British Independent Film Award. She is also set to star in California Schemin’, the directorial debut of actor James McAvoy.

Hulu has not yet announced a release date for The Testaments. With casting underway, production is expected to move forward in the coming months. The series will continue the story of The Handmaid’s Tale, exploring new perspectives on Gilead and its resistance.