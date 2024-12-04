Donatella Versace Faces Backlash For Unrecognizable Photos of Herself From Elton John’s Charity Gala: 'Someone Just Had Free Time And Photoshop'

Fans are trolling Donatella Versace for dropping a set of pictures of herself from Elton John’s charity gala premiere of The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical held in London. In the photos, her face looks heavily edited with filters added on.

Versace posed in her gold mini-dress alongside celebs like Vanessa Williams, Anna Wintour, and Elton John. One photo caught fans' attention wherein she was standing by a black SUV, and everyone stated that she looked "unrecognizable."

Speculations regarding her changed appearance ran wild on social media, with some saying it was due to plastic surgery and others claiming it was overdone by Photoshop and filters. One fan took to X (formerly Twitter) to state, "Babe wake up new Donatella face just dropped."

In 2010, the fashion icon said she did not believe in the natural look. As per The Independent UK, she said, "I don't even know what my natural color is. Natural? What is natural? What is that? I do not believe in totally natural for women. For me, natural has something to do with vegetables."

Some fans pointed out that her face was quite normal in most of the pictures. One user even tweeted, "False alarm everyone Donatella Versace’s face it’s still the same someone just had free time and Photoshop."

Another even dragged Lindsay Lohan to the crime scene pointing out that make-up and lighting make a great difference in a picture.

The X user mocked public opinion, saying, "People are gagging over Lindsay Lohan and Donatella Versace's “new face” meanwhile this is just a Facetune blur and a good makeup."

Though Versace never admitted to plastic surgery, the changing appearance of the fashion designer has been a matter of speculation for years. Many have argued that she may have gone under botox, lip fillers, and even facelifts; however, the 69-year-old designer was not at all apologetic regarding her aesthetic.

Despite the controversy surrounding her or getting roasted on social media, Donatella Versace continues making bold statements in fashion.

