Don't Look Up features a cameo by THIS Avengers: Endgame star and it will make you 'look up' no matter what

Don't Look Up starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill and Meryl Streep released on December 24 on Netflix. The much-awaited Adam McKay film features an interesting plot featuring DiCaprio as an astronomy professor and Lawrence as his student and PhD candidate. For those who are familiar with McKay's work, may very well know how good the director is when it comes to handling multi-starrer films and even better when it comes to placing surprising cameos.

If Margot Robbie's The Big Short cameo seemed amazing, think again because this time, the director ropes in an Avenger. Making a cameo in one of the most hilarious portions of the film is actor Chris Evans. Yes, you heard it right, Captain America himself makes an appearance in Don't Look Up and in a funny one at that.

In McKay's story as residents of planet earth find themselves divided on how to handle the news of a comet strike that is supposed to hit their home, and find themselves fighting on two fronts of "look up" and "don't look up", there's Chris Evans who makes an appearance as an actor who is promoting his film titled Total Devastation which is based on the ongoing chaos. In the short scene, Evans speaks to an interviewer about Hollywood's support for the "look up movement."

Sporting sunglasses and a beanie while wearing a leather jacket, Evans profoundly says, "As a country, we need to stop arguing" and gives the message of "Just get along" while promoting his popcorn movie amid the crisis. Evans' appearance certainly left fans pleasantly surprised and how.

Check out fan reactions to Chris Evans' cameo:

Watched Chris Evans' cameo in Don't Look Up yet? Tell us in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Don't Look Up Review: Things 'look up' for Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence's film before CRASH LANDING