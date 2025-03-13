Drew Barrymore Makes Bold Statement About Teen Plastic Surgeries; Says 'What If Someone's...'

Drew Barrymore had a detailed conversation about teen plastic surgeries and implants on the latest episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. The actress sat down for a conversation with OBGYN Kameelah Philips, where she opened up about undergoing plastic surgery as a teen after feeling uncomfortable in her body.

The First 50 Dates star went on to ask multiple questions about breast reductions and going under the knife in the early years.

Barrymore began her conversation with, "What if someone's had a reduction, like me?" She further questioned, "What if someone has had implants or enhancements like a lot of people out there? And how does any alteration of our bodies also play into the examination process?”

The guest patiently answered that for any kind of diagnosis, one needs to go through the process of imaging and mammography.

The actress has been quite open about her body preferences since the beginning, especially after growing up in the limelight.

During her 1998 interview with the New York Daily News, Barrymore had said, "I really love my body and the way it is right now. There's something very awkward about women and their breasts because men look at them so much.”

She added, "When they're huge, you become very self-conscious. Your back hurts. You find that whatever you wear, you look heavy in. It's uncomfortable."

The actress later admitted to People Magazine that she is not willing to go under the knife anymore times, claiming that she has a “highly addictive personality” and had a fear that it would become a never-ending process.

In the 2023 interview with the media portal, the actress revealed that she has no judgments for people getting regular surgeries and implants, but she could not see herself go through the same again.