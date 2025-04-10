Ed Sheeran Spills the Beans on Taylor Swift and His Rare 'Catchup' Sessions; Says 'We Have a Proper Sit Down'

Ed Sheeran and Taylor are still friends despite their busy schedules! The Shape of You hitmaker appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast and reflected on his friendship with fellow musicians. In 2013, the duo were on the road together for Swift's Red Tour, where he performed the opening act for every show.

Sheeran felt "nostalgic" while reflecting on the time they spent. The singer revealed that both of them lived in Nashville at the time and used to go to and from the gigs together. "I literally spent almost every single day with her for about six months," he revealed.

Although they don't meet as frequently as before, whenever they get together, it's meaningful. The Bad Habits singer revealed that he sees the pop star probably four times a year now. "Like instead of catching up the whole time, we have a proper sit-down, six-hour catchups," he added.

Sheeran admitted that it's a great way to stay connected; however, he often reminisces about their days together back in 2013. Besides being part of her tour, he was also a collaborator on her album Red and the track Everything Has Changed.

This wasn't the first time the singer spoke about his bond with Swift. In May 2023, he appeared on Zane Lowe's Apple Music 1 show and gushed about the Grammy-winning songstress.

He revealed she was the one person he could have "long" conversations with as a fellow artist. "She's one of the only people that actually truly understands where I'm at," the singer said at the time.

Sheeran revealed at the time that talking to Swift felt like "therapy" because she actually understood what he explained. She understood his insecurities, which not even his close ones could get. "She's basically in the same sphere," Sheeran added.