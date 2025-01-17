Elizabeth Finch Who Faked Cancer On Set Of Grey’s Anatomy Gets Trolled For Asking Donations Amid L.A. Wildfires; Read Here

The former Grey’s Anatomy writer, who faked cancer on the sets of the longest running medical drama, is yet again facing backlash for asking for donations from her followers amidst the Los Angeles wildfires.

The writer shared a post on her social media requesting her fans to directly send the money to her, and she will send the money further by pledging it to the organizations helping the first responders with the basic amenities.

However, the post did not go well with the actress Jamie Denbo, who went on to slam Finch on her social media account. The writer-actress, who is popularly known for TV shows such as The Sex Lives of College Girls and GLOW, claimed that the former TV script writer is a “scammer and a liar.”

She asked the viewers and her follower to not pay any money to Finch unless they wanted to donate the writer for her fake cancer treatment.

Elaborating on the statements, Denbo penned, “This person is a SCAMMER and a LIAR.” She further added, "It is well documented in the Peacock series Anatomy of Lies. Unless you want to send her donations of 69 cents for her 'cancer treatment' (she doesn't have cancer) or perhaps 'in memory of her late brother' (he's alive) or any thing else she has lied about (everything). DO NOT DONATE to Elisabeth Finch!!!"

Meanwhile, in conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Finch revealed that she has pure intentions about the donations that could help the affected in the brutal wildfires.

She claimed, "I recognize, given my history, people might be skeptical of my fundraising efforts.” The writer further revealed, "I'm trying to make amends in as many ways I can, including helping my community—especially during these difficult times. So many organizations are calling for gift cards because they are overwhelmed with physical donations, and I didn't want people's pet needs to get lost in the shuffle."

Meanwhile, Anatomy of Lies, based on Finch’s life, is available to stream on Peacock.

