Elizabeth Hurley and Son Damian Grace Charity Gala in Germany; Billy Ray Cyrus Skips the Event

Elizabeth Hurley looked stunning as she attended a charity gala in Germany. The actress ditched her boyfriend, Billy Ray Cyrus, and brought her son, Damian Grace, as her plus one for the night.

The Austin Powers legend donned a plunging, bejeweled golden gown with a feathered shawl at the gala on Thursday, May 8, at The Wellem Hotel in Dusseldorf. Whereas Damion wore a plunging black shirt with a cross pendant necklace.

Advertisement

The mother and son appeared in great spirits at the Umbrella Foundation's event. However, fans noticed that her date for the night wasn’t Cyrus. The British actress made the shocking revelation with a picture of her and the songwriter on her Instagram.

On April 20, she dropped a picture of the duo posing in front of what seemed to be a farm. They twinned in blue shirts as Cyrus planted a kiss on her cheek. “Happy Easter,” she captioned the post at the time.

Later that week, the Gossip Girl star shared more PDA-packed pictures of the duo on her social media. The singer-songwriter also took to Instagram to share a different picture of the couple kissing. “You xx,” she commented under the post.

Elizabeth’s relationship with Cyrus seemed to be approved by Damion. “Awwww,” the latter wrote, reacting to a picture of the couple. Their romance came two years after they met on the set of their 2022 holiday movie Christmas in Paradise.

Advertisement

The Achy Breaky Heart singer, who finalized his divorce with ex Firerose in August last year, broke his silence on his romance with Elizabeth. During his appearance on Apple Music Country's The Ty Bentli Show, Cyrus revealed the actress reached out to him during a difficult time.

“I felt like, ‘Wow, can life get any harder? Can it get any tougher?’ ” he told the outlet. “And in this moment... a friend reached out,” he added. The singer admitted that a “friend” who made him laugh is what he needed the most at the time.