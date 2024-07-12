Trigger Warning: This article contains references to Pat Tillman's death.

A small plane was observed above the ESPY Awards 's venue, bearing a mysterious message addressed to Prince Harry as he prepared to receive the award. An hour before the ceremony started, a jet was flying overhead with a banner directed at the monarch, who was scheduled to widely receive the Pat Tillman Award, a military honor.

The mysterious read, "'Prince Harry: Investigate Mumis Death." The intent of the message and the person who funded its aerial display before the glamorous event remain unclear. This comes as a spotlight turned to him as Harry was about to receive the award at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre.

According to PEOPLE, Prince Harry accepted the Pat Tillman Award for Service at the 2024 ESPY Awards with an emotional speech. Mary Tillman had questioned Prince Harry's choice by ESPN, characterizing him as a contentious and divisive figure.

In response, ESPN said that Prince Harry was being honored in particular for his contributions to the Invictus Games Foundation, which is commemorating a decade of using sports to promote healing.

However, in his speech, the Duke said, "I’d also like to acknowledge the Tillman family, especially Mrs. Mary Tillman, Pat’s mother. Her advocacy for Pat’s legacy is deeply personal and one that I respect."

What is Invictus Games about?

Prince Harry was recognized for his noteworthy services to the veteran community with the Invictus Games, which he launched in 2014. The games are adaptive sports for sick, injured, and wounded veterans and service members.

Prince Harry stated that he is not standing there as Prince Harry, the recipient of the Pat Tillman Award but as a representative of the Invictus Games Foundation and the thousands of veterans and service members from more than 20 countries who have helped to make the Invictus Games a reality. He was very clear that the veterans and their families deserve this award.

