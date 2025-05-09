Eurovision Song Contest 2025: Where and When Is It Happening and More

It's time to get excited again because this year’s Eurovision Song Contest is approaching rapidly. The wait for the grand event isn’t long, as the contest's Grand Final will take place on Saturday, 17 May 2025, according to the BBC.

The publication mentioned that audiences can tune in to the show on BBC One and iPlayer from 8 PM. On the final night, 26 countries are set to take the stage to compete for the title of Eurovision 2025 champion.

The outlet also revealed that two live semi-finals will be held prior to the finale, on May 13 and May 15, giving fans a chance to see all 47 countries competing for a place in the grand contest.

As for the location, this year’s contest will reportedly be held at Basel’s Jakobshalle arena in Switzerland. This marks the first time Basel is hosting the prestigious event.

The reason Switzerland is hosting the contest is that Swiss singer Nemo won last year’s competition with a track titled The Code. As per tradition, the winning artist’s country hosts the event the following year.

This year, the publication reports that Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa will serve as the United Kingdom’s Eurovision spokesperson, delivering the UK jury's results live during the Grand Final.

Just before the Eurovision final airs on May 17, Ncuti Gatwa is set to appear in his own musical adventure as the Doctor in a special episode titled The Intestellar Song Contest, which will also air on BBC One. His appearance adds even more anticipation and excitement to the event.

