Eva Mendes is sharing her favorite Saturday Night Live sketches. The actress recently appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon to promote Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries, her children's book.

During her appearance on Wednesday, September 18, Mendes was questioned about her favorite SNL sketches from her longtime partner Gosling, 43, who hosted the show on April 13.

Mendes mentioned how her Cuban father, Juan Carlos Mendez, served as the inspiration for the Barbie actor's "Can't Tonight" skit, in which he adopted a Cuban accent following his wedding to a Cuban woman. In the skit, the Barbie actor is shown at a bar with his friends Marcello Hernández and Kenan Thompson, trying to pull off a Cuban accent while sporting a curly wig.

"The funny thing about Cuban Papa is that, despite the fact that he knows a little English, my dad doesn't speak the language. He doesn't speak English, that much is clear. He has been in the country for around fifty years," Mendes said to Fallon.

"Anyway, so it's very much like 'Ah!' when he hangs out with Ryan. My little one! Oh! Yes, indeed! Hi there! My baby is that! "Bootiful, bootiful," she continued, mimicking their exchange. Mendes concluded, saying, "And that's it. So, after what? 12 years? It finally paid off."

Mendes, who was born in Miami and is of Cuban origin, praised Gosling's performance on Instagram at the time after the SNL episode aired. She wrote, "My Cuban Papi made this Cuban Mami so happy with this."

The couple, who met together while shooting on the 2012 film The Place Beyond the Pines, have two daughters: Amada Lee, 7, and Esmeralda Amada, 9. They have been clandestine about their relationship throughout the years, but they always find subtle ways to encourage one another—Mendes' adorable Instagram post after Ryan Gosling's "I'm Just Ken" Oscars performance earlier this year being one such instance.

