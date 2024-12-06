‘Every Time He Sees A Plane...’: Angelina Jolie Opens Up On Her Son Maddox’s Fascination For Becoming Trained Pilot

Maddox Jolie Pitt is taking his steps towards becoming a trained pilot. In order to follow his passion and following his mother’s footsteps, Angelina Jolie confirmed to the media portal that her son has an immense fascination for flying and is on his way to becoming a trained pilot.

During her appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Maria star explained to the talk show host that she was inspired by her 23-year-old son to first enter the cockpit, and later, the actress went on to pursue the license to fly an aircraft.

While talking to Fallon on the December 5th episode of the show, Jolie claimed, “I am a pilot.” She added, “And my son Maddox is training to be a pilot, too. He, actually, is a pilot now.”

The Mr. & Mrs. Smith actress went on to state that she began flying in 2004, which amazed her son, and he, too, has now found happiness in flying.

Speaking about her son’s flying skills, the Oscar-winning actress shared, “Every time Mad sees a plane, he’s amazed.” She continued, “If I could actually fly a plane by the time he’s 4, I’ll be like Superman to him.”

The Hollywood star went on to pursue her flying license in December 2004, and a year later, the actress bought her own Cirrus SR22-G2, a single-engined plane. She chose to go with her trial number to begin with "MX” in order to honor her son.

Jolie would often train with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, and later with the instructors.

Previously, in a conversation with People Magazine, the actress confirmed that her son has now gained the confidence to fly solo. She revealed, “He’s quite capable and always takes me by surprise.”

The mother of six continued to say, “He’s been practicing flying; then they called me the other day and said, ‘so Mad can go solo,’ and I nearly dropped the phone!”

Apart from Maddox, the Maleficent star is a mother to Pax, Shiloh, Zahara, Knox, and Vivienne, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Pitt.

On the work front, Angelina Jolie is busy promoting her new film, Maria, which will be available to stream on Netflix from December 6.

