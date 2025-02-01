Everything We Know About Blood of My Blood, the Highly Anticipated Outlander Prequel

Outlander has managed to create a special place in the hearts of many fans. However, the series is nearing its end. But worry not—a prequel series, Blood of My Blood, is already underway and will focus on other intriguing tales.

According to reports, the prequel will follow the love stories of Jamie and Claire’s parents. The series is expected to explore themes set in 18th-century Scotland and World War I-era England.

For those who may not know, Outlander stars Sam Heughan as Jamie and Caitriona Balfe as Claire.

As reported by Entertainment Weekly, the original Outlander creative team will also be working on Blood of My Blood. Matthew B. Roberts, the co-showrunner of Outlander, is set to write the prequel and oversee its production.

Additionally, Maril Davis and Ronald D. Moore, who were instrumental in developing the original Outlander television show, will both serve as executive producers for the upcoming prequel series.

Meanwhile, the outlet also suggests that Diana Gabaldon, the author of the books that inspired the series, will serve as a consulting producer.

As for the cast, the main stars of the series include Harriet Slater, who will portray Jamie's mother, Ellen MacKenzie, and Jamie Roy, who will play Jamie's father, Brian Fraser.

The cast also features Hermione Corfield and Jeremy Irvine as Julia Moriston and Henry Beauchamp, respectively. Additionally, Rory Alexander will portray a younger version of Duncan LaCroix's Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser, while Sam Retford will take on the role of Dougal MacKenzie.

Advertisement

Production for Outlander: Blood of My Blood began in Scotland in early 2024 and even overlapped with the filming of the final season of Outlander.