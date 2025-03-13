EXCLUSIVE: Suits LA Star Josh McDermitt Reveals Who He Would Hire as His Personal Lawyer Between Gabriel Macht's Harvey Spector or Gina Torres' Jessica Pearson

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Josh McDermitt, who is playing the character of Stuart Lane in Suits LA, describes which lawyer he would personally hire from the series. With a tough choice between Gabriel Macht's Harvey Spector, Gina Torres' Jessica Pearson, and Stephen Amell's Ted Black, read who Josh decides to pick in a legal trouble.

“Because I think it depends on what legal jeopardy I put myself into. If I need a contract done or if I’m gonna go, do a movie and I want a contract done, I think Rick," Josh was quick to conclude. "We’ll get Rick. Rick is a great guy, played by Bryan Greenberg. He would do a great job, get the contract done. Make sure all the relationships are taken care of.”

However, when it comes to tougher cases, McDermitt had a different approach. “If I don’t care about the relationship with the film that I’m trying to do, I might get Ted Black. If I really wanted to go for the jugular, as they say.”

“But I have any sort of like crazy intricate case. It might be Jessica Pearson, it might be Harvey Specter. These are some powerful, powerful lawyers,” he explained.

Praising Gina Torres’ portrayal of Jessica, he added, “I love Gina Torres. Think she’s a fantastic actress. And I love what she did with Jessica. I would probably choose her to represent me because I think she is dignified, she is smart, she is an amazing lawyer. Personally, that’s who I want to surround myself with, which is good people.”

Still, he acknowledged that there are times when a different approach might be necessary. “Unless you need Ted Black. Unless you need Harvey Specter to come in and do a little something to get a really good job done,” he teased.

Suits LA is currently streaming on Peacock in the U.S. and available on JioCinema in India, with new episodes airing Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.