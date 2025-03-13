EXCLUSIVE: Suits LA Star Josh McDermitt Reveals How Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter Could Join Spin-off; Says 'We Have Some Other Tricks'

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Josh McDermitt, who plays Stuart Lane in Suits LA, opened up about the show's connection to the original Suits and how the spin-off will incorporate elements from the NY universe in LA.

When asked about how fans might be catching their beloved characters in the new show, Josh was quick to acknowledge the eagerness of fans to see Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter on Suits LA.

"Here is the thing: anytime we can do a nod to the original series, I think it is a good thing. People are excited. I think the fans were really excited when it was one of the episodes where Kevin, played by Troy Winbush, grabs a photo off of Ted's desk and there's a picture of Ted and Harvey. And it's like any sort of nod, any sort of teasing—people are gonna love," he shared.

With this, the actor also hinted that this is not the only connection they have planned. "We have some other tricks up our sleeves; I'm just gonna say that," he teased, leaving fans wondering if Gabriel Macht’s Harvey Specter could make an appearance in Suits LA.

In the exclusive chat, Josh clarified that while the West Coast version exists in the same timeline as the original, it is surely not something that they are trying to recreate as the original.

"I think there is pressure no matter what show you do. Everybody wants to make the best show they can. I wouldn't necessarily say there is added pressure because of the original show. But what we are trying to do with Suits LA is make our own show as an extension of the universe," he explained.

Fans can catch Suits LA streaming on Peacock, with new episodes airing Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. The show is also available for streaming in India on JioHotstar.