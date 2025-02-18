Suits LA: From Gabriel Macht's Return to Stephen Amell in Lead Role, Know Cast Involved in Legal Drama Ahead of Premiere
Suits L.A. is right around the corner. Know who all are involved in the series, from Stephen Amell’s Ted Black leading the legal drama to some surprising drops.
People just cannot contain their excitement, as Suits L.A. is not far from its premiere. While we all have some idea of who will lead the show and where the events in the series will take place, here’s a complete guide to the actors involved in the series.
Starting with the lead, Stephen Amell will portray Ted Black. His character is a formerly powerful lawyer who once handled legal cases on the East Coast but has now moved to Los Angeles with one goal in mind—to build a legal empire specializing in criminal and entertainment law.
Next is Josh McDermitt, best known for his role in The Walking Dead. He will play Stuart Lane, a self-absorbed lawyer and a partner at the firm Black Lane Law.
Lex Scott Davis will portray Erica Rollins, a young upstart lawyer. Also, get ready to enjoy the acting skills of Troy Winbush, who will play Kevin—a former FBI agent who now works for Black as a private investigator. Meanwhile, Alice Lee will appear as associate attorney Leah.
Coming to the recurring roles, the first is Bryan Greenberg, who will appear in the legal drama as Rick Dodsen, a protégé of Ted Black, eyeing a major promotion. Meanwhile, joining Stephen Amell from the Arrowverse is Matt Letscher, portraying the role of Ted Black's distant father.
Saving the best for last, a recent promo trailer for Suits L.A. teased that Gabriel Macht will be joining the stellar cast as Harvey Specter.
Suits L.A. will premiere on February 23 on NBC.
Suits L.A. Teaser: Harvey Specter is Back to Dazzel in Netflix's Prequel Series; SEE Here