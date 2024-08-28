EXCLUSIVE: Will Dynamics Between Harfoots & Other Races Change In The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power S2? Showrunner J.D. Payne Reveals

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power S2 showrunner J.D. Payne has revealed exciting information about the dynamics between Harfoots and other races in this season. As the sophomore season launches its most epic characters into higher altitudes of darkness and challenges in a world on the brink of destruction, fans' anticipation rises.

When asked whether there is going to be a change in the dynamics between the Harfoots and the other races, J.D. Payne told us, "Yes. Our long-term sort of picture is, people know who the hobbits are in the third age, we wanted to sort of see how did the hobbits kind of come to be."

He elaborated on Tolkein's three breeds of Hobbits, the Harfoots, Stoors and Fallohides that appear in The Rings of Power and how each of those groups will transform going forward as the plot of this season thickens.

While explaining, Payne added, "I think how each of those groups will sort of change as we go forward and and you know sort of ultimately watch how really the hobbits that we know from the third age came to to be."

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 airs on Amazon Prime Video starting August 29 alongside the first season available for a quick recap. It is produced by J.D. Payne, Patrick McKay, Lindsey Weber, and Justin Doble.



Advertisement

The official description of the highly anticipated season reads, "Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, the Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and forge the legendary Rings of Power, threatening to bind all peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will."

Morfydd Clark stars as Galadriel, Robert Aramayo as Elrond, Ismael Cruz Cordova as Arondir, Charlie Vickers as Halbrand/Sauron, Markella Kavenagh as Nori Brandyfoot, Daniel Weyman as The Stranger, Owain Arthur as Durin IV, and Benjamin Walker plays Gil-Galad among others. J.R.R. Tolkien's fantasy world gets grittier and more dramatic in The Rings of Power as its second seaoson gets ready to pervade countless screens on Thursday, August 29, 2024.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: The Lord Of The Rings: Rings Of Power Star Tyroe Muhafidin Shares Why He Thinks Theo is 'Not A Nice Kid'; Ismael Cordova Doesn't Agree