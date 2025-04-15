How Did Florence Pugh Convince Marvel to Let Her Jump Off World’s Second Tallest Building? Thunderbolts Actress Reveals

Florence Pugh took on an impossible mission and succeeded with flying colors. The actress revealed how she managed to convince Marvel boss Kevin Feige not to use a stunt double for one of the most dangerous action sequences in Thunderbolts.

In a recent Fandango interview, the Thunderbolts star disclosed that she lobbied Marvel Studios at length to do a risk-taking sequence herself: a leap from the world's second tallest building, Kuala Lumpur's Merdeka 118 in Malaysia.

Standing at an impressive height of 2,722 feet, the skyscraper became the subject of a behind-the-scenes struggle between Marvel executives and Pugh, who were originally denied permission to film the stunt due to the actress's insurance policies.

"I got on all the emails. It was in the script, and then slowly as we got closer and closer to shooting, they said they don’t think it’s going to happen because it’s a crazy insurance ordeal and obviously we’re not going to throw [me] off the second tallest building in the world," Pugh revealed.

Pugh plays Yelena Belova within the Marvel Cinematic Universe and stated the scene was in the initial script but was subsequently toned down as filming drew near. Undaunted, Pugh explained that she started sending emails to Feige, insisting on recovering the scene.

She added, "I was being a sassy Karen emailing Kevin [Feige] and saying it’s going to do wonders for the press tour. We have to do this! We’re going to have three women break three different Guinness World Records and we’ll do this and this."

Finally, the studio gave in. Pugh characterized the experience as thrilling and the mental preparation as more exhausting than the physical act itself, adding that she had to keep on pushing Marvel for permission until they finally arranged for Pugh to take on the stunt of falling off the second tallest building in the world.

She continued, "I don’t mind heights. I quite like them and enjoy them, but that was a whole different ballgame and insane. The mental control I had to do that day was its own superpower."

The Black Widow actress is one of the select few actors to perform record-breaking stunts without the use of stunt doubles, reminding fans of Tom Cruise, who is notorious for his gob-smacking stunts in the Mission Impossible franchise.

Thunderbolts* arrives in theaters on May 2, 2025.

