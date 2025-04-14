Pedro Pascal Admits Turning into Reed Richards For MCU's Fantastic Four Was 'Intimidating' And Reveals Why

Pedro Pascal is stepping into another star role — this time as Reed Richards, or Mister Fantastic — adding one more high-pressure character to his profile. He will portray the beloved superhero in Marvel Cinematic Universe’s upcoming film The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Though well-versed in big-budget films, Pascal revealed that the role brought about a sense of responsibility that was daunting. The Last of Us star admitted to Entertainment Weekly, “It was really intimidating,” when asked about his experience portraying the de facto leader of the Fantastic Four.

Advertisement

The movie, directed by WandaVision’s Matt Shakman, is due out on July 25, 2025. It reinvents Marvel’s original Fantastic Four series by sending the characters to an alternate universe set in the 1960s. The film features Vanessa Kirby as Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Human Torch , Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, and Pascal as Mister Fantastic.

Pascal likened joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe to one of the most daunting professional experiences of his career. He explained that although each of his previous major roles — such as in Game of Thrones, The Last of Us, Narcos, and The Mandalorian — came with their own level of pressure, the weight of this MCU project felt especially heavy.

He said, “I relied on the people around me to hold me to the experience and help get me through it. Stepping into something like Game of Thrones , then moving into the early days of Netflix with Narcos, followed by Star Wars, and then the world of video games with The Last of Us — each time, I’ve felt like I couldn’t top how intimidating the last one was.”

Advertisement

He credited his colleagues and collaborators for helping him stay grounded. “They’re all scary because you really want to make people happy — especially when it’s something widely known with particular expectations around it. You want those expectations to be met,” Pascal continued.

For Pascal, the challenge lies in balancing audience expectations with staying true to himself as an actor. “You also want to be authentic to yourself so that it can be the best it can be for anybody who wants to be entertained by a story and travel with us into this world,” he added.

John Malkovich, Julia Garner, Natasha Lyonne, Ralph Ineson, and Paul Walter Hauser are also joining the talented ensemble in what promises to be a bold and ambitious reimagining of the beloved franchise, injecting one of Marvel’s most legendary teams into the latest phase of the Marvel Universe .

The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives in theaters on July 25, 2025.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Are Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pascal Dating? Find Out As Their Cozy Night Out Sparks Romance Buzz