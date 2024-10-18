‘Focused On Work And Kids’: Source Reveals Ben Affleck Hasn't Looked Back Since Moving Out Of Home With Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck moved out of the home he shared with his estranged wife, Jennifer Lopez, in May and reportedly never looked back, prompting the Love Don’t Cost a Thing singer to file for divorce on August 20, the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding.

The Oscar winner, 52, is now only "focused on work and his kids,” a source told People recently, adding, “He’s staying busy and happy.”

Lopez and Affleck’s divorce followed their whirlwind romance, which featured two weddings—one in Las Vegas and another at his luxurious estate in Georgia in July and August 2022, respectively. However, two years later, the Hollywood power couple found themselves on different paths, leading them to take some time apart.

The pair’s estrangement began in May when Lopez attended the 2024 Met Gala without her husband. She then extended her stay in New York for the rest of the summer, while Affleck remained in Los Angeles, first busy with the filming schedule of The Accountant 2 and then with his other gigs as director and producer. The duo, however, kept wearing their wedding rings, giving their admirers hope that the overwhelming number of media reports were just rumors.

They weren’t rumors, though, as when Lopez filed for divorce nearly two months ago, she listed April 26 as their date of separation. In her marriage dissolution filing, she also requested the court to reinstate her maiden name, which she had changed to Affleck’s following their union.

In her divorce petition, Lopez did not outline the property division aspect of her separation from Affleck, which still remains to be figured out.

The couple’s $68 million marital home in Beverly Hills is the only publicly known shared property, and it remains on the market after Bennifer listed it for sale in June.

Affleck, meanwhile, has purchased a $20 million bachelor pad in Brentwood, California, reportedly because his kids—Violet, 18; Seraphina, 15; and Samuel, 12, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner—live in the same neighborhood. Violet, however, has made Yale University her temporary address as she has gone off to attend college there after her high school graduation, for which Affleck and Lopez did reunite in late May.

The former flames also recently reunited alongside their kids (Lopez shares twins Max and Emme, 16, with ex-husband Marc Anthony) to allow them to spend quality time together. They are reportedly very fond of one another.

Lopez stated in an Interview magazine conversation just last week that she is embracing the single life, no matter how tough it is for a romantic like her, because she has recently discovered that she can do just fine without a partner to grow old with.

Though their personal relationship has ended, Affleck and Lopez remain tied on the professional front, as he is producing two of Lopez’s upcoming films—Unstoppable and Kiss of the Spider Woman.

