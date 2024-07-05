France’s Oscar Committee Reconsiders Size And Term Of Team Members After Facing Anatomy Of A Fall Snub Last Year

France’s Oscar committee has announced a major decision in terms of increasing the size and term of members in the group of selection personnels. The decision comes after the Palme d’Or-winning movie Anatomy of a Fall was snubbed at the Oscars in 2023. The announcement stated that the committee will have 11 members and five alternatives from seven members currently on the team.

A press release shared by the committee claimed that the changes made in the team are to “promote the collegiality of the debates, the diversity of points of view and the secret nature of the vote of each member.”

Backlash faced by France’s Oscar committee

France's Oscar committee faced a fair amount of backlash last year ahead of the big night for submitting The Taste of Things to the festival instead of Anatomy of a Fall, directed by Justin Triet. While the Tran Anh Hung directorial failed to grab a spot in the list of nominations, the latter went on to win the Academy Award for Best Screenplay amongst the other contenders, including Oppenheimer, Maestro, and Poor Things.

The movie also received nominations in the categories of Best Picture, Best Actress, and Film Editing.

In the statement released by the chairman of the Oscar committee, Oliver Henrard shared, “These three amendments will help to strengthen the independence of the commission, both with regard to public authorities and professional interests.”

What is Anatomy of a Fall about?

Justin Triet's directorial, Anatomy of a Fall, revolves around a woman who is accused of her husband’s murder. According to the official synopsis of the film, “A woman is suspected of her husband's murder, and their blind son faces a moral dilemma as the sole witness.” The movie stars Sandra Hüller, Sandra Voyter, Swann Arlaud, Maître Vincent Renzi, Milo Machado-Graner, Daniel, Antoine Reinartz, Avocat général, and Samuel Theis.

The movie has been well received by the audience and the critics, leading the film to win multiple accolades, including the European Film Award for Best Film, the Golden Globes for Best Screenplay, and the BAFTA Award in the same category.

Anatomy of a Fall is available to stream on Prime Video.

