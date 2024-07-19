Frasier Announces Release Date For The New Season 2 Led By Kelsey Grammer; Everything We Know So Far

Paramount+ has announced the release date for Frasier season 2. The new season, led by Kelsey Grammer, will start on September 19 with its first two episodes. After that, new episodes will come out every Thursday on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada. The show will be available internationally later. Read on to know more;

Frasier Season 2 to shoot an episode in Seattle

The original Frasier, starring Kelsey Grammer, ran from 1993 to 2004 and had 11 seasons. It was rebooted last year on Paramount+ and has aired one season so far. Now, season 2 is confirmed to be in production. Paramount+ also revealed that one episode in season 2 will take place in Seattle, where the original show was set.

Kelsey Grammer returns as Dr. Frasier Crane, with new cast members Jack Cutmore-Scott as Frasier’s son Freddy, Nicholas Lyndhurst as his old college friend Alan, Toks Olagundoye as Olivia, Alan’s colleague and head of the university’s psychology department, Jess Salgueiro as Eve, Frasier and Freddy’s neighbor, and Anders Keith as Frasier’s nephew David.

Peri Gilpin will also return in a guest role as Roz Doyle. Guest stars for the season include Rachel Bloom, Yvette Nicole Brown, Greer Grammer, Patricia Heaton, and Amy Sedaris. Frasier will revisit KACL in Seattle for one episode, featuring Dan Butler as Bob Bulldog Briscoe, Edward Hibbert as Gil Chesterton, and Harriet Sansom Harris as Frasier’s agent Bebe Glazer.

Advertisement

The news of the premiere follows the first season receiving three Emmy nominations for outstanding production design, cinematography, and picture editing for a multi-camera series.

Frasier Season 1 director James Burrows to return for the upcoming show

The revival is written by Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli, who also serve as executive producers. Kelsey Grammer is an executive producer along with Tom Russo and Jordan McMahon of Grammnet NH Productions.

James Burrows will return to direct two episodes of Season 2. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Grammnet NH Productions and is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution outside of Paramount+ markets.

While season 3 hasn’t been confirmed yet, it seems likely if the show continues to do well. With production taking about a year, a potential season 3 could arrive in fall 2025.

ALSO READ: Was Ari Aster's Midsommar Inspired By A Real Festival? Explored