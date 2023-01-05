From multiple hospitalizations to organizing pantry ahead of his return, 10 things about 'weatherman' AI Roker

Al Roker, the celebrated journalist, television personality, weather presenter, and author, is finally set to make a comeback to his renowned show 'Today' which is being aired on NBC channel. The tv personality, who is fondly called 'weatherman' by his loyal audiences, is getting back to his famous show after a long gap of over 2 months. The highly exciting news was revealed by the anchors of 'Today' show, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Craig Melvin on Tuesday's episode of the famous show.

"We have some great news to share this morning: Al is coming back to the show, said Savannah Guthrie on the Tuesday episode of the show. Hoda Kotb, on the other hand, revealed the date of Al Rocker's return to the much-loved show. "He’ll be here Friday. He’ll be right here in Studio 1A," said the anchor. "This is his place. He’ll be in his seat, right where he belongs. I cannot wait for that," she added.

The anchors, who are totally excited to welcome back Al Rocker to their famous show, expressed the same after announcing his grand comeback. "Not the same without Al. Our sunshine is coming back Friday morning," said Savannah Guthrie. Craig Melvin, on the other hand, expressed his happiness over the group getting back together after such a long gap.

Here we present 10 things you need to know about Al Rocker. Have a look...

1. Al Rocker's last appearance on the show before his break

For the uninitiated, Al Rocker last appeared on the 'Today' show on November 8, 2022. The television presenter was later admitted to the hospital due to health issues, and was diagnosed with blood clots in his lungs and legs. As per the reports published by People, Al Rocker was first discharged from the hospital by the end of November 2022, during the special occassion of Thanksgiving, so that he can celebrate the occasion with his family. However, the weatherman had to return back to the hospital just within 24 hours.