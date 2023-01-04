The complete list of shows & movies leaving Netflix in January 2023

If you are one of those Netflix users who loves binging on shows but end up adding multiple shows and movies to your watchlist because of your busy schedule you better go through this list of shows as Netflix might drop them this January 2023.

If you didn't already know, every now and then Netflix drops a few shows and movies for many reasons, the most common one being the end of the license for Netflix streaming which was for a specific period of time. But before the shows actually leave Netflix, Netflix releases a list to give their fans to stream their shows one last time. So what are you waiting for? Scroll on for a complete list of shows and movies leaving Netflix in January 2023. A complete list of shows and movies leaving Netflix in January 2023 January 7th, 2023 Bulletproof 2 (2020) January 8th, 2023 Ratchet and Clank (2016) January 9th, 2023 L.A.’s Finest (Seasons 1-2) – The Bad Boys TV spinoff starring Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union.

Mama’s Boy (2018)

Ratchet and Clank (2016) January 11th, 2023 Back with the Ex (Season 1) – Netflix Original Removal January 12th, 2023 Milada (2017) January 13th, 2023 An Imperfect Murder (2017)

CHIPS (2017) January 15th, 2023

Batman: The Killing Joke (2016)

Marked (2021)

MindGamers (2017)

Osuofia in London (2003)

Osuofia in London II (2004)

The Butterfly’s Dream (2013)

The Vanished (2020) January 16th, 2023 Death of Me (2020)

Henry Danger (Seasons 1-3)

Hop (2011)

Jezebel (2019)

Legend (2015)

Steve Jobs (2015) January 18th, 2023 Yummy Mummies (Season 1) – Netflix Original Removal January 20th, 2023 Cut Throat City (2020)

The App That Stole Christmas (2020) January 21st, 2023 Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman (2021)

CALM WITH HORSES (2020)

Dinner With Friends (Friendsgiving) (2020) January 22nd, 2023 Whisky (2004) January 25th, 2023 Acts of Vengeance (2017)

Prison Playbook (Season 1) – Netflix Original January 27th, 2023 The Hateful Eight (2015)

The Hateful Eight: Extended Version (Season 1)

Z Nation (Seasons 1-5) January 29th, 2023 Holy Camp! (2017) January 30th, 2023 She’s Funny That Way (2014) The list of shows & movies Netflix dropped from January 1st to January 3rd, 2023 If you missed out on shows that were dropped by Netflix from January 1st, 2023 to January 3rd, 2023, here is a complete list.

17 Again (2009)

1BR (2019)

A Cinderella Story (2004)

A Clockwork Orange (1971)

A Little Princess (1995)

Above the Rim (1994)

American Ultra (2015)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002)

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997)

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999)

Bad Grandpa .5 (2014)

Beowulf (2007)

Big Daddy (1999)

Blanche Gardin: The All-Nighter (2021)

Blow (2001)

Blood Diamond (2006)

Blue Jasmine (2013)

Breaking the Bank (2014)

Call Me by Your Name (2017)

Captain Phillips (2013)

Charlotte’s Web (2006)

Casino Royale (2006)

Cells at Work! (Season 1)

Charlie Says (2019)

Chhota Bheem Kung Fu Dhamaka Series (Season 1)

Chocolat (2000)

City Slickers (1991) Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 (2013)

Contraband (2012)

Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011)

Deliverance (1972)

Delta Farce (2007)

Dennis the Menace (1993)

Doing Hard Time (2004)

Dolphin Tale (2011)

Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)

Donnie Brasco (1997)

Dreamer (2005)

Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987)

Elysium (2013)

Eraser (1996)

Eve’s Apple (La manzana de Eva) (2017)

Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

Falls Around Her (2018)

Final Score (2018)

Friday Night Lights (Seasons 1-5)

Geronimo: An American Legend (1993)

Girl, Interrupted (1999)

Gladiator (2000)

Half Girlfriend (2017)

Half Past Dead (2002)

Hampstead (2019)

Hell or High Water (2016)

Here Comes the Boom (2012)

How Do You Know (2010)

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003)

I Love You, Man (2009)

Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013)

Jack and Jill (2011)

Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de Barrio (Season 1)

John Q (2002)

Just In Time (2020)

Land of the Lost (2009)

Legends of the Fall (1994)

Lellobee City Farm (Season 1)

Life as We Know It (2010)

Love & Basketball (2000)

Mary Magdalene (2019)

Megamind (2010)

Men in Black (1997)

Men in Black 3 (2012)

Men in Black II (2002)

Menace II Society (1993)

Moneyball (2011)

National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985)

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983)

Natural Born Killers (1994)

New York Minute (2004)

Nickelodeon’s The Haunted Hathaways (Seasons 1-2)

Open Season: Scared Silly (2015)

Ophelia (2018)

Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures (Seasons 1-2)

Pac’s Scary Halloween (2016)

PBS Kids’ The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About That! (Season 1)

Piranha (2010)

Point Break (1991)

Police Academy (1984)

Quantum of Solace (2008)

Rat Race (2001)

Red Joan (2019)

Riot (2015)

Risky Business (1983)

Robin Hood (2010)

Rumor Has It… (2005)

Runaway Bride (1999)

Rush Hour (1998)

Rush Hour 2 (2001)

Rush Hour 3 (2007)

Santa Pac’s Merry Berry Day (2016)

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019)

Scooby-Doo (2002)

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)

Seven Years in Tibet (1997)

Sex and the City 2 (2010)

Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)

Shaun the Sheep (Seasons 4-5)

Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas (2020)

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011)

Snatch (2000)

Soul Plane (2004)

Star Trek (2009)

State of Play (2009)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2007)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (1990)

The Bounty Hunter (2010)

The Bridges of Madison County (1995)

The Call (2013)

The Devil’s Own (1997)

The Dirty Dozen (1967)

The Interpreter (2005)

The Lake House (2006)

The Little Rascals (1994)

The Little Rascals Save the Day (2014)

The Lucky One (2012)

The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones (2013)

The Other Guys (2010)

The Paper (Seasons 1-2)

Think Like a Man (2012)

This Is the End (2013)

Timmy Time (Season 1)

To Be of Service (2019)

Training Day (2001)

Udta Punjab (2016)

Under Arrest (Seasons 1-8)

Vampires (1998)

Vegas Vacation (1997)

Wanted (2008)

When Harry Met Sally (1989)

Yes Man (2008)

Zero Dark Thirty (2012)

Thieves of the Wood (Season 1) – Netflix Original Removal

Blair Witch (2016)

