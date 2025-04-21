Who is Dylan Meyer? Know About Kristen Stewart's Girlfriend-Turned-Wife as Couple Gets Married in Secret Los Angeles Ceremony

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer are now officially married. The couple tied the knot on April 20 during an intimate ceremony at their Los Angeles home, according to TMZ. The report included photos from the wedding, showing the two exchanging vows in front of close family and friends, including actress Ashley Benson. The couple obtained their marriage license earlier that week.

Stewart and Meyer had been engaged since 2021. In a 2021 interview on The Howard Stern Show, Stewart said, “I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted. And, you know, she nailed it. It was really cute. She did very well.”

The Twilight star had also shared that she wants a relaxed wedding, saying, “I want to stay home. Like, I want to be in L.A. so everyone can come…we’re just going to, like, stand and, like, do vows and f---ing party after.”

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer first met on a movie set, but it wasn’t until six years later that they reconnected at a mutual friend’s birthday party. In a 2019 interview with Howard Stern, Stewart shared that she instantly felt a deep connection with Meyer and wondered how their paths hadn’t crossed earlier.

The couple was first romantically linked in August 2019 after they were seen kissing in New York City. A few weeks later, Stewart told Stern she was already thinking about proposing. She recalled being in a bar late at night and realizing she was completely in love with Meyer.

Stewart also mentioned that both she and Meyer are from Los Angeles, share a love for the city, and have a similar outlook on life, describing themselves as having felt like outsiders growing up.

Dylan Meyer is a screenwriter and actress who has worked on several film and TV projects. She co-wrote and executive-produced the Netflix movie XOXO (2016) and penned episodes of the sci-fi series Miss 2059. Meyer has also written short films like Loose Ends and Rock Bottom, according to Elle.

As an actress, Meyer has appeared in shorts such as The Death and Return of Superman and Wrestling Isn’t Wrestling. Although she keeps a low profile, her social media occasionally offers glimpses into her personal life, including tributes to Stewart.

For Stewart’s 35th birthday, Meyer wrote on Instagram, “Happy birthday to my favorite person to do nothing, and everything, with.”

Stewart and Meyer have kept much of their relationship out of the spotlight. During the pandemic, they kept a low profile but were seen participating in events like Black Lives Matter protests. In 2020, the couple also attended Emma Roberts' baby shower.

Their bond continued to grow. “I feel so lucky,” Stewart said on Today in November 2021. “It’s so nice to know something in this world. I know I’m so surely happy. I’m so stoked.”

Although Kristen Stewart had shared that she wasn’t interested in traditional wedding formats, she mentioned on Watch What Happens Live that she hoped celebrity chef Guy Fieri would officiate. She stated that he marries a lot of queer couples and added that he seemed like a genuinely nice person.

