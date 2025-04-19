Zoë Kravitz in Talks to Direct Robert Pattinson’s Next Sony Pictures Film After Blink Twice

Zoë Kravitz is all set to direct her next feature film as Sony eyes her for an upcoming Robert Pattinson-produced movie. Pattinson has previously expressed interest in reuniting with Kravitz for future projects after sharing the screen on The Batman.

As her 2024 directorial debut, Blink Twice, starring Naomi Ackie and Channing Tatum, met with such success, Kravitz is apparently in negotiations to direct her sophomore effort. Kravitz has been set, sources confirmed to Deadline, to direct Sony Pictures' How to Save a Marriage.

Kravitz's directorial debut came with Blink Twice, an August 2024 Amazon MGM Studios release psychological thriller. It received positive reviews, establishing Kravitz as an up-and-coming talent behind the camera.

Meanwhile, the Mickey 17 star's upcoming production endeavor, written by Ross Evans, is in the initial stages of development. Although details of the plot are kept secret, insiders say the tone will have the same gritty, edgy sensibilities that characterized Blink Twice — an element that is said to have been a deciding factor for Sony to want Kravitz to head the feature film.

During the promotion of Bong Joon-ho's science fiction black comedy film, Robert Pattinson revealed to Hero magazine that he had been speaking to the High Fidelity actress for future collaborations. He said, "I'm actually talking to her about a couple of things."

He also hinted at the duo's on-screen reunion with the superhero sequel, adding that he hoped to be able to start filming the movie soon. "I f-cking hope so. I started out as young Batman and I'm going to be fucking old Batman by the sequel," Pattinson quipped.

Along with her increasing body of directing work, Zoë Kravitz continues to act. She will next appear on the big screen opposite Austin Butler in Darren Aronofsky's thriller Caught Stealing, which will hit theaters this fall.

