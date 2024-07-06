Future And Metro Boomin Cancel Several Tour Dates In August; DETAILS Inside

Future and Metro Boomin have dominated 2024 with two of the most influential hip-hop albums of the year. Their works, We Don’t Trust You, and We Still Don’t Trust You, are said to be behind Drake’s enmity for Kendrick Lamar.

In fact, this battle has seized the entire rap industry, eclipsing many other hip-hop happenings. However, Future and Metro Boomin may have received the wrong kind of attention as a result.

The We Trust You tour: A disappointing turn

After releasing their joint album, known as a double album, Future and Metro Boomin unveiled the much anticipated We Trust You Tour. They met difficulties like many artists do these days.

Many shows scheduled for August were canceled: Milwaukee (8/2), Nashville (8/6), Columbus (8/10), New Orleans (8/20) and Tulsa (8/25). These cancellations appeared in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, but no reasons were given by the duo.

Possible reasons for cancellations

Although reasons remain uncertain, low ticket sales are arguably responsible. Multiple tour cancellations have been attributed to below-average sales performance by artists who didn’t meet set targets.

Because they had high hopes regarding the We Trust You Tour, this news was very disappointing for their fans. If this was really about ticket sales, then Future and Metro Boomin might want to reconsider their strategy for future tours.

Looking ahead

Nevertheless, Future and Metro Boomin continue to be key players in hip-hop. One cannot dispute their influence on the genre or their ability to trigger major industry events.

Fans look forward to them adjusting amidst live performances that would lead them to successful tours later on. The buzz around their music is still alive; thus, one can say that its impact on hip-hop is not yet over.

