General Hospital April 17 Episode Recap: Sonny Throws Grand Birthday Party for Dante; DETAILS Inside

The new episode of General Hospital brings in drama and celebrations for the audience as Sonny throws a grand birthday party for Dante. The latter hasn’t had anything to celebrate lately, as he lost Sam, learned about his father’s heart conditions, and hasn’t had a smooth-running relationship with Lulu ever since she woke up from the coma.

Advertisement

The birthday seems to be the perfect occasion for Dante to be around those caring for him. However, no celebration in the show could go without drama. With Brook Lynn and Chase also attending the birthday party, it would be interesting to know if they would spill the secret about Dante being the father of Gio.

Meanwhile, Brook Lynn and Chase have been happy in each other’s company and are thinking of taking a step forward in their relationship. As the duo gets into the conversation, they talk about the future and the evolution of their families. One major factor the couple is missing out on is learning the secret about the baby Lynn put up for adoption years ago.

On the other hand, Felicia is on her way to try to convince Carly not to get into a relationship with Brennan. In Carly’s inner circle, it is only Felicia who has opposed the latter dating Brennan. She is trying all the tricks to convince Carly to think it all through before making any kind of decision.

Advertisement

Marco is worried that Diane will learn about him being Sidwell’s son. If the truth comes out, it would be a big problem, and Diane and Alexis would fire him from the job. However, the situation could turn in his favor if he provides Alexis with solutions to help her daughter, Kristina, out of the legal problems.

It would be interesting to watch how the truths and situations unravel for the residents of Port Charles in the coming episodes.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Dante’s Birthday Bash Bring Big Surprises?