General Hospital Spoilers: Will Dante’s Birthday Bash Bring Big Surprises?

Thursday, April 17, brings a celebratory vibe to General Hospital as Dante Falconeri’s birthday bash gets underway — but the party may not be the only thing heating up. With Cody riding in on horseback, Carly receiving surprise guests, and Curtis laying down conditions, this episode is packed with emotion, tension, and turning points.

Cody Bell steps into cowboy mode when he spots someone in trouble — likely Molly Lansing-Davis — and jumps in to help. His timely rescue could set the tone for a day full of unexpected twists.

Meanwhile, Curtis Ashford confronts Jordan Ashford with a revelation that comes with strings attached. Suspecting her involvement with Jenz Sidwell, Curtis makes it clear: his cooperation will cost her.

In a more tender moment, Brook Lynn Quartermaine gets emotional as Harrison Chase opens up about their future. Chase proposes the next step in their journey together — a family — and waits to see if Brook Lynn is ready to join him on that path.

Back at Carly Spencer’s place, she receives two very different visitors. First, Felicia Scorpio arrives with words of caution — and possibly concern — about Jack Brennan. She urges Carly to stay alert and also offers some advice that might lead to something positive for Carly’s family.

Soon after, Lucas Jones stops by to discuss Jason Morgan and the tense scene he witnessed between Jason and Marco Rios. Carly, seemingly unaware of the confrontation, listens closely as Lucas fills her in on what could be brewing.

Elsewhere, Alexis Davis faces a dilemma when Marco asks whether she’s pulling back his job offer. Whatever he says, it seems to give Alexis pause — and maybe even a reason to keep him on board.

Over at Sonny Corinthos’ place, the celebration for Dante kicks off with family and friends in tow, including Olivia Quartermaine. A sneak peek teases Lulu Spencer making her way to where Dante is, possibly setting up a touching reunion or a surprise of her own.

While Dante’s party is the centerpiece of the episode, it’s far from the only story in motion. From Cody’s cowboy moment to Chase’s heartfelt pitch, Thursday’s General Hospital promises a little bit of everything — romance, tension, and maybe even a few birthday shocks.