General Hospital March 28 Episode Recap: Kristina and Ava Face Power Stuggle; Anna Reflects on Past

The new episode of General Hospital featured Kristina and Ava’s power play. In the earlier episodes, Kristina channeled her anger at Ava, blaming her for losing the child she carried. Ava earned the upper hand with Sonny while he pleaded for his medications and withered in pain on the floor.

After Kristina realized that Ava contributed to her father’s distress, she decided to stop her at any cost. Kristina grew obsessed with her perceived enemy but immediately regretted her decision after going against her.

She realized that if she followed through with her vow to destroy Ava, it would have terrible consequences. On top of that, Ava issued a threat against Kristina, adding to her distress. Who will have the upper hand in the upcoming episodes?

Previously, we saw Valentin finally getting captured by the police and taken away from Port Charles to head to Steinmauer. He emotionally bid adieu to the town and had a heartbreaking final chat with Anna before leaving.

In the recent episode, a heartbroken Anna was afraid for Valentin and his future. At the same time, she reflected on their memories together. Valentin would be convicted of attempted murder and most likely stay imprisoned for years. But he’s also a character in a soap drama, so anything could happen.

As for Anna, will she put the past behind her and move on this time? Elsewhere, Tracy and Liz talk about Drew and his plan to tear down the Quartermaine crypt because Tracy won’t let him use the Quatermaine name.

This battle between Tracy and Drew could either end in peace or disrupt the lives of the Quatermaine family. Stay tuned for more updates!