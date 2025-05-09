General Hospital May 8 Episode Recap: Brad Makes Life-Changing Decision as Portia Tries to Hide Her Crimes

The new episode of General Hospital brings in high intensity of drama. On one hand Nina and Curtis sympathize with each other as they are facing a hard time in their lives. On the other hand, Brad makes a life-changing decision, as Portia keeps her wrongdoings a secret. The episode opens with Nina and Curtis commiserating with each other and having a hard time keeping things to themselves. Both need a good venting session.

Advertisement

According to Curtis, Drew might be on a winning streak. With Kai awake after his surgery, he is required to step back on the football field. If Drew could help him up, he will be looked up to as a congressman. As per Nina, Drew’s situation is a little more complicated than it looks. Curtis is, however, not aware of Drew’s tactics, and Nina, too, believes in keeping her mouth shut.

Amid Curtis and Nina’s moments, Portia finds time to get the work done. She is on a streak of damage control but could not let Brad know anything. Portia believes that Brad cannot be trusted and runs straight to Willow to gather information about what Drew knows about his drugging episode.

Meanwhile, Brad makes a decision to change his bad boy side and chooses to be wiser. However, he is not able to stick to his decision for a long time, as he blackmails his boss over a phone call. Moreover, Brad also witnessed Lucas moving on with Marco. He then decides that he cannot work with Portia anymore.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: General Hospital May 7 Episode Recap: Gio Confides in Emma; Brennan Briefs Joss and Vaughn; More DEETS Inside