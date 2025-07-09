General Hospital Recap, July 8 Episode: Who Abducts Baby Daisy? Sasha's Panic Uncovers Stalker's Face

The General Hospital recap for the July 8 episode reveals tense moments for Sasha, Brook Lynn, Lulu, and Willow. Sasha freaks out when she discovers that baby Daisy is missing from the Quartermaine nursery. After searching the house, she tells Michael their baby is gone. They panic until Olivia finds Daisy back in her bassinet. Sasha insists she didn’t overlook her daughter, leaving Michael and Chase worried about what really happened.

Sasha’s fear grows as Daisy disappears

In the Quartermaine mansion, Sasha’s worst fear comes true when Daisy vanishes. She runs around the house and finds Michael to tell him their baby is missing. Michael alerts the family and calls the police. Chase questions Sasha and Michael while Olivia tries to calm Sasha down, suggesting fatigue might be affecting her. Sasha insists she didn’t misplace Daisy, and this is not just hormones.

Later, Olivia finds Daisy safe back in the bassinet, though Sasha swears she already looked there. Michael asks Chase to run a sweep for signs of a break-in while Chase privately wonders if Sasha could be imagining things.

Lulu confronts Brook Lynn over Rocco

At the boathouse, Lulu slaps Brook Lynn, furious that her son Rocco found out about Britt’s past through a file Brook Lynn left out. Lulu says she and Dante planned to tell Rocco the truth themselves. Brook Lynn argues she never meant for Rocco to see it and calls Lulu a hypocrite for digging into Martin’s secrets herself.

Their fight heats up until Gio interrupts, telling them to stop arguing about him and his brother. Lulu storms off after accusing Brook Lynn of using Rocco to hurt her. Gio tells Brook Lynn he regrets coming back to her tonight and leaves.

Jason talks to Rocco about Britt

At Lulu's place, Jason talks to Rocco after Rocco finds Britt's file with Danny. Jason explains that Britt made mistakes but cared about him. He says Britt would be proud of the person Rocco is today. Lulu later bumps into Jason and blames him for telling Rocco only 'his side' of Britt's story.

Meanwhile, Willow secretly takes Daisy for a walk before returning her. In a flashback, Willow reveals her anger at Sasha and Michael for keeping her away from her own kids. Willow wants them to feel what it's like to lose a child.

At the Metro Court pool, Liz and Portia discuss relationships, while Ric invites Liz to a concert. Ric's troubles with Ava continue when he catches her spending more money on her gallery. Later, Cody kisses Ava, but she stops it, saying it can't happen again.

At Wyndemere, Marco blames himself for his mother's death while planning revenge on Sonny with Sidwell. Back at Alexis' place, Kristina plots to keep Ric and Ava distracted as she works on her own plan.

