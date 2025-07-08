General Hospital Spoilers, July 8 Episode: Is Baby Daisy Really Missing or Hidden by Someone?

The General Hospital spoilers for Tuesday, July 8, promise big moments for fans in Port Charles. Jason will reveal some long-awaited answers about Britt, while Michael finds out that Daisy is missing. Ava will get closer to Cody as Kristina rethinks her risky plan. Plus, Lulu’s hypocrisy will be called out in a heated face-off.

Ava confides in Nina while Cody makes a move

Ava opens up to Nina about Rick’s lies and his growing interest in Elizabeth. Later, Cody shows up at the gallery and promises Ava that he’s all in. As Cody helps Ava with the art exhibit, he pushes Kristina’s secret plan forward, hoping to seduce Ava for leverage. Meanwhile, Mac tries to match Cody with Molly, which could complicate things for Kristina’s scheme.

While Elizabeth and Portia share a chat, Ric steps in and turns on his charm. Portia may notice Ric’s flirting and wonder if he wants to reconnect with Elizabeth. This could stir trouble for Rick as his lies keep piling up.

Kristina admits to Alexis that she might have gone too far with her plan. After her near-death experience at the pub, she’s shaken up by the accident she almost caused. Alexis sees this as a good sign for Kristina’s progress, but will Kristina really drop her plan with Cody?

Brook Lynn fires back at Lulu

Brook Lynn stands her ground when Lulu slaps her over what happened with Rocco. She calls Lulu a hypocrite for her double standards. Even though Brook Lynn feels bad for Rocco’s pain, she’s not sorry for exposing Lulu’s secrets.

Rocco pushes Jason to tell him the truth about Britt. Jason sits down with Rocco and answers his questions honestly, giving him the closure he needs.

At the Quartermaine mansion, Sasha panics when she finds out Daisy is gone. Michael promises to find their daughter and bring her home. It’s unclear if Daisy was really kidnapped or if there’s another explanation. Someone has been stalking Daisy, so more twists are ahead this week.

