General Hospital Recap, June 11 Episode: Lucky Leaves Port Charles While Court Decision Looms for Willow and Michael

In the June 11 episode of General Hospital, viewers watched Lucky prepare to leave Port Charles again. He shared an emotional farewell with his mother, Laura, before heading to the airport with Aiden. Meanwhile, Curtis took dangerous steps to protect Portia, and Michael made a life-changing decision that could cost him everything.

Lucky bids farewell after reconnecting with family

Lucky visited Laura to say goodbye. She sensed he was leaving and reminded him he hadn’t failed her. Lucky said that his failed proposal to Liz made him realize they needed to go their separate ways, even though they still loved each other. Laura gave him her blessing, and the two shared a heartfelt hug.

At the airport, Lucky told Aiden their first stop would be Amsterdam. But just before boarding, he received a text from Liz asking him to wait. She arrived without luggage to tell him she still loved him. Lucky said he loved her too, but he had to go. After a final kiss, he boarded the plane. Liz watched him leave, saying goodbye once more.

Curtis asked Felicia to find Jacinda, the escort involved in Drew’s case, for a story Aurora is planning. Felicia agreed but asked Curtis to respect Jacinda’s wishes if she wanted to stay hidden. After Felicia left, Jordan confronted Curtis. He admitted he planned to pay Jacinda to protect Portia and take down Drew. Jordan warned him that if this came out, he could lose everything. Curtis said he was willing to take that risk.

At the hospital, Martin tried to find clients. He ran into Tracy, who mocked him for his financial troubles. Martin reminded her of her legal issues and offered his services for a price.

Elsewhere, Isaiah confronted Portia after overhearing her say her marriage could end if her husband found out she was lying. Portia insisted she could handle the stress and told Isaiah to stay out of it. Later, Isaiah talked to Liz, surprised that she encouraged Lucky to leave. Liz said they would only end up heartbroken if they stayed together.

Michael threatens to leave the country

Michael told Carly, Jason, and Sonny that he planned to leave the country with Wiley and Amelia if he lost custody. He couldn’t trust Willow and accused Drew of using Wiley against him. Carly warned him he could become a fugitive, but Michael believed he had no choice. Later, Michael met Willow at the park, and they received texts indicating the judge had made a decision.

