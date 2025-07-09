General Hospital Spoilers, July 9 Episode: Will Carly Expose Willow’s Secret After Stalking Baby Daisy?

Big changes are on the way in Port Charles this Wednesday, July 9. General Hospital spoilers reveal that Carly will confront Willow about her actions, Drew will set a risky trap, and Sonny will issue a serious threat as tensions rise for several families in town.

Jordan steps away from Curtis

Advertisement

Jordan tells Curtis that she needs to remove herself from his life. She believes stepping back is the right thing for his marriage with Portia. Curtis may not agree, but Jordan feels this is the best way to support his future. Meanwhile, Curtis will get fresh updates from Felicia. She might bring Jacinda back for a talk that could stir more drama.

Drew will reveal his plan to Kai and hope it plays out well. There’s speculation that Drew may secretly record Curtis and Jacinda’s conversation. If so, Drew could gain proof of Curtis bribing Jacinda to lie about paying for passion and drug use. This evidence could give Drew the upper hand later this week.

Willow faces Carly’s fury

Elsewhere, Carly will face off with Willow. Carly warns Willow she won’t get away with what she did. Willow might fear Carly knows about her secret stalking of Daisy. But Carly’s anger will likely focus on Willow’s pool incident with Wiley. Willow has been hiding big secrets, and she may feel the walls closing in.

Advertisement

Drew will also give Willow a stern warning. He doesn’t want her to make deals with Michael that could affect the upcoming visitation hearing. Drew is determined to keep Willow away from Michael, fearing she may stir more trouble for Wiley.

Ric tries to charm Elizabeth with plans for the evening. It’s clear he wants to spend more time with her, but whether Elizabeth accepts is another question.

Later, Carly meets Lucas, who asks her for a favor. This request could help Marco, who’s connected to Lucas in ways that might come to light soon.

Finally, Sonny sits down with Jason to talk strategy. Sonny makes it clear that if anyone targets his child, he’ll make sure their child pays the price. Marco may face Sonny’s wrath for what happened to Kristina at Charlie’s Pub. Sonny’s plan for revenge could put Jenz’s family in the middle of the mess.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers, July 8 Episode: Is Baby Daisy Really Missing or Hidden by Someone?