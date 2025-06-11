General Hospital Recap, June 10 Episode: Willow Faces Courtroom Pressure While Brook Lynn Stands Her Ground

On the June 10 episode of General Hospital, Willow took the stand as her custody case reached a critical moment. Diane questioned her parenting choices and her relationship with Drew. She brought up the fact that Willow and Drew had been intimate in the children’s nursery and accused her of prioritizing Drew over her kids.

Willow defended herself, saying she shouldn’t have to choose between love and motherhood. Ric later mentioned Willow’s efforts as the children’s only parent for months. The judge adjourned the session, stating the verdict would focus on what’s best for the children.

Meanwhile, Carly and Michael waited anxiously. Outside the courtroom, Willow showed her frustration to Nina, saying Michael lied about what Wiley said and stood by Drew, insisting he would never speak against her.

Brook Lynn pushes back with Tracy’s support

By the boathouse, Brook Lynn confided in Tracy after seeing Marco leave. She ranted about her frustrations with her mother and grandmother. Tracy reminded her that knowing her role models aren’t perfect can be freeing. Brook Lynn expressed that she wants to prove no one can take advantage of her anymore. Tracy warned that strength comes with a cost and encouraged her to focus on Chase and the love around her, rather than seeking revenge.

At Ava’s gallery, she shared with Trina that she’s back to business, thanks to refinancing her mortgage and sales from Jenz Sidwell. Trina supported her, but raised concerns about Kai and Drew bonding.

Ava cautioned Trina about Drew’s manipulative side. Trina also shared that her mom, Portia, seemed stressed, and there was tension between their parents when Grandpa Marshall visited. Ava told her not to worry too much and that all relationships go through phases.

At the Metro Court pool, Kristina tried convincing Cody to seduce Ava to stir up trouble between Ava and Ric. She claimed Ava was responsible for her and Molly losing the baby and Morgan’s death. Cody was hesitant but agreed to try if Kristina paid USD 1000 upfront. She handed over Ava’s lost sunglasses to help him reconnect with her.

Lucky visited Isaiah at the hospital and gifted him the deed to a lakeside cabin. He said he was leaving town and wanted to repay a debt. Later, he stopped by Laura’s office to say goodbye, and she instantly knew he was going again.

Kai met with Portia to apologize for mentioning Drew at the family party. Portia warned him about Drew’s opportunistic behavior and how he changed after returning from Petionville. She advised him to stay focused on his relationship with Trina.

