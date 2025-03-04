General Hospital Spoilers: Will Jason End Sidwell’s Schemes Once and for All?

The General Hospital spoilers for Tuesday, March 4, bring explosive confrontations and power plays. Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) takes a dangerous stand against Jenz Sidwell (Carlo Rota), while Drew Quartermaine (Cameron Mathison) pressures Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr) into helping his cause. Meanwhile, Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) reaches her limit with Willow Corinthos (Katelyn MacMullen), setting the stage for heated drama.

At the Quartermaine mansion, Jason interrupts Sidwell’s attempt to manipulate Sasha Gilmore Corbin (Sofia Mattsson). Wasting no time, Jason drags Sidwell down to the docks, holding him at gunpoint and delivering a chilling ultimatum: “What happens next depends on you.” With Sidwell's fate hanging in the balance, Jason is ready to put an end to the schemer’s tricks once and for all.

Elsewhere, Laura Collins (Genie Francis) updates Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) on his latest real estate development, curious about how he maneuvered around the Drew situation. Curtis leveraged Stella Henry’s (Vernee Watson) political connection to gain an advantage, leaving Drew furious. Now, Drew turns to Selina Wu (Lydia Look) for leverage against Portia. Armed with proof that Portia tampered with lab results, Drew visits her at the hospital, demanding she convince Curtis to see things his way. With her back against the wall, Portia faces an impossible choice.

Meanwhile, in Miami, Brad Cooper (Parry Shen) confesses a long-held secret to Lucas Jones (Van Hansis), likely revealing how he manipulated Portia to secure his spot on a medical symposium trip. Back in Port Charles, Emma Drake (Braedyn Bruner) deepens her bond with Giovanni “Gio” Palmieri (Giovanni Mazza), while Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) warns Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) that his past with Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) is more complicated than Lulu Spencer (Alexa Havins Bruening) realizes. Unbeknownst to Dante, Lulu stumbles upon Martin Grey’s (Michael E. Knight) case notes, uncovering a shocking truth—Brook Lynn has been hiding a child from him.

At the Metro Court, Carly explodes at Willow over her decision to move in with Drew, bringing the children along. Carly insists that Willow is pushing Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) too far, warning of impending chaos if she doesn’t reconsider. Although Carly has attempted to maintain civility, she predicts disaster if Willow moves forward with her plans. Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) arrives just in time to witness the escalating conflict, adding another layer of tension.

With Jason’s ruthless confrontation, Drew’s manipulations, and Carly’s heated showdown with Willow, General Hospital promises a gripping episode filled with high-stakes drama. As secrets unravel and alliances shift, the consequences will be far-reaching. Stay tuned to see how it all unfolds.