General Hospital Spoilers: Will Jason Stop Carly From Attacking Willow?

General Hospital is heating up this Friday, April 11, with major confrontations and shocking revelations. Carly Spencer is ready to unleash her fury on Willow Corinthos, but Jason Morgan steps in to prevent disaster. Meanwhile, Anna Devane seeks the truth from Emma Scorpio-Drake, and Alexis Davis faces legal troubles that could spiral out of control.

The drama kicks off with Anna Devane confronting Emma Scorpio-Drake about her expulsion, only to face resistance due to a strict NDA. As Anna struggles to get answers, Josslyn Jacks learns about a mysterious new Environmental Physics class, possibly tied to a secret WSB mission. Vaughn hints at Josslyn’s recruitment, suggesting she’s been targeted for her unique potential, but insists the mission at hand is more important than the reasons behind her involvement.

Elsewhere, Kai Taylor delivers shocking news to Trina Robinson, likely about his decision to undergo a risky surgery offered by Drew Cain. Trina’s concerns about Kai’s health add more emotional tension to the mix.

Back at the Quartermaine mansion, Jason urges Sasha Gilmore Corbin to stay put, suggesting personal and strategic reasons behind his plea. Sasha later bonds with Danny Morgan, strengthening her ties to the family.

The real fireworks, however, happen when Carly confronts Willow over her move-in with Drew Cain. Furious that Michael Corinthos can’t defend his family, Carly steps up herself—literally raising a hand to slap Willow. At the last moment, Jason bursts in and stops Carly, preventing her from making a terrible mistake that could have lasting consequences.

Meanwhile, Curtis Ashford confides in Portia Robinson about a looming scandal that could end Laura Collins’ political career. Over at Alexis Davis’ side, she hires Diane Miller to help manage Ava Jerome’s blackmail and Kristina Corinthos-Davis’ criminal entanglements, fearing disaster if they don’t act fast.

With emotions running high and secrets threatening to explode, Friday’s General Hospital episode is packed with tension, twists, and near-misses. As Carly, Willow, and Jason’s confrontation reshapes family dynamics, and Alexis braces for legal battles ahead, Port Charles is on the brink of even bigger chaos. Stay tuned to see who survives the fallout.